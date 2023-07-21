News & Insights

Schindler reports Q2 earnings above expectations

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

July 21, 2023 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by Ozan Ergenay and Bartosz Dąbrowski for Reuters ->

July 21(Reuters) - Swiss elevator maker Schindler SCHP.S on Friday reported a 65.1% jump in its second-quarter profit, citing growth across all regions and product lines.

It said it expects net profit to reach 860-900 million Swiss franc ($992.84-$1.04 billion) this year and revenue to grow 5-8% in local currencies.

Net profit in the April-June period came in at 251 million Swiss francs beating analyst estimates of 197.7 million francs, according to a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8661 Swiss francs)

