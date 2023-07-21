Schindler raises its 2023 outlook as supply chains stabilise

Adds outlook in the second para, CEO quote in 6th para

July 21(Reuters) - Swiss elevator maker Schindler SCHP.S on Friday posted a 65.1% increase in net profit, driven by operational efficiency gains, a stabilisation in supply chains and price increases and slightly lifted its 2023 revenue forecast.

Full-year net profit is expected to reach 860-900 million Swiss franc ($992.84-$1.04 billion) and revenue to grow 5-8% in local currencies, it said.

The company previously forecast a low single-digit revenue growth from last year's 11.34 billion francs. Last year's net profit was 659 million franc.

Net profit in the April-June period came in at 251 million Swiss francs, beating analyst estimates of 197.7 million, according to a company-provided poll.

Schindler has benefited from an easing of global supply chain disruptions at the turn of the year, which had affected deliveries.

"Against weakening global markets and increasing foreign exchange pressure, we remained focused on delivering for our customers," Chief Executive Silvio Napoli said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8661 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Bartosz Dąbrowski, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((ozan.ergenay@thomsonreuters.com; bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.