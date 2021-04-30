SCHP

Schindler raises 2021 revenue guidance after Q1 earnings beat

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler increased its 2021 sales guidance on Friday, after reporting first-quarter earnings above expectations.

April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler SCHP.S increased its 2021 sales guidance on Friday, after reporting first-quarter earnings above expectations.

The company now sees 2021 revenues growing 4-7% after previously guiding for growth in the range of 0% to 5%.

The company's net profit in the January-March period reached 213 million Swiss francs ($234 million), coming above the average analyst expectations of 173 million francs according to a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9084 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters