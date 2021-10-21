SCHP

Schindler Q3 net profit slightly falls on inflation, supply chain bottlenecks

Contributor
Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler reported on Thursday a slight drop in its third-quarter net profit, citing rising costs and disruptions in global supply chains.

Net profit came in at 234 million Swiss francs ($254.74 million), slightly below 235 million francs a year earlier, but beating the analysts' estimates of 220 million francs.

The company's order intake in the July-September period reached 3.0 billion francs, returning to the 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 0.9186 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Aida.Pelaez-Fernandez@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 94;))

