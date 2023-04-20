Schindler Q1 earnings beats expectations on strong demand

April 20 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler SCHP.S reported a 47% jump in its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by persistent strong demand in the residential segment despite challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company's net profit was at 212 million Swiss francs ($236 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of 166.5 million francs.

($1 = 0.8967 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

