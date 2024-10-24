Schindler price target raised to CHF 270 from CHF 260 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nick Housden raised the firm’s price target on Schindler (SHLAF) to CHF 270 from CHF 260 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
