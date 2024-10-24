News & Insights

Stocks

Schindler price target raised to CHF 270 from CHF 260 at RBC Capital

October 24, 2024 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Nick Housden raised the firm’s price target on Schindler (SHLAF) to CHF 270 from CHF 260 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SHLAF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHLAF
SHLRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.