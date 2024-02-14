Schindler expects slight revenue growth in 2024

Adds details on China market in paragraphs 3-4, peers in paragraph 6

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator maker Schindler SCHP.S on Wednesday forecast low single-digit revenue growth in local currency terms for 2024, amid a challenging environment.

The company's annual net profit was 935 million Swiss francs ($1.06 billion), beating analysts' forecast of 910.4 million francs, a poll compiled by Vara Research showed.

In 2023, Chinese construction starts measured by floor space fell by 20.9%, according to Schindler.

China's troubled property market is showing little signs of recovery in the short term, despite a series of government stimulus measures to help revive activity in the sector that makes up about a fifth of the nation's economic output.

Schindler will publish its 2024 net profit guidance with the publication of the half-year results in July.

($1 = 0.8858 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Louis van Boxel-Woolf; Editing by Kim Coghill and Eileen Soreng)

((Ozan.Ergenay@thomsonreuters.com; louis.vanboxel-woolf@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.