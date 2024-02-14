News & Insights

Schindler expects slight revenue growth in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

February 14, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Ozan Ergenay and Louis van Boxel-Woolf for Reuters ->

Adds details on China market in paragraphs 3-4, peers in paragraph 6

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator maker Schindler SCHP.S on Wednesday forecast low single-digit revenue growth in local currency terms for 2024, amid a challenging environment.

The company's annual net profit was 935 million Swiss francs ($1.06 billion), beating analysts' forecast of 910.4 million francs, a poll compiled by Vara Research showed.

In 2023, Chinese construction starts measured by floor space fell by 20.9%, according to Schindler.

China's troubled property market is showing little signs of recovery in the short term, despite a series of government stimulus measures to help revive activity in the sector that makes up about a fifth of the nation's economic output.

Schindler will publish its 2024 net profit guidance with the publication of the half-year results in July.

($1 = 0.8858 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Louis van Boxel-Woolf; Editing by Kim Coghill and Eileen Soreng)

((Ozan.Ergenay@thomsonreuters.com; louis.vanboxel-woolf@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.