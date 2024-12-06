Schindler downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Andrew Wilson downgraded Schindler (SHLAF) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of CHF 245, up from CHF 235. The firm believes the European capital goods sector in 2025 will continue to demonstrate its shift towards quality from cyclical and that the structural supports to demand are real. However, the cycle matters and recent geopolitical events have heightened the level of macro uncertainty, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan adjusted ratings as part of its 2025 outlook.
