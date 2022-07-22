Schindler cuts 2022 revenue guidance on China market contraction

July 22 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler SCHP.S on Friday cut its revenue guidance for the full year, citing China market contraction and COVID-related lockdowns.

The company now expects 2022 revenue to move by -2% to +2%, after previously guiding for growth in the range of 1% to 6%.

It expects 2022 net profit to reach 620-660 million Swiss francs ($640-$682 million), below the 2021 figure of 881 million francs.

($1 = 0.9684 Swiss francs)

