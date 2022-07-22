SCHP

Schindler cuts 2022 revenue guidance on China market contraction

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler on Friday cut its revenue guidance for the full year, citing China market contraction and COVID-related lockdowns.

July 22 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler SCHP.S on Friday cut its revenue guidance for the full year, citing China market contraction and COVID-related lockdowns.

The company now expects 2022 revenue to move by -2% to +2%, after previously guiding for growth in the range of 1% to 6%.

It expects 2022 net profit to reach 620-660 million Swiss francs ($640-$682 million), below the 2021 figure of 881 million francs.

($1 = 0.9684 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters