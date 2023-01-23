Schindel Yair Chaim Cuts Stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (AYLA)

Fintel reports that Schindel Yair Chaim has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (AYLA). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 9, 2023 they reported 2,991,473 shares and 20.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 20.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala's approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). AL101 has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC (ACCURACY) bearing Notch activating mutations and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with TNBC (TENACITY) bearing Notch activating mutations and other gene rearrangements. AL102 is currently being advanced to a Phase 2/3 clinical trials for patients with desmoid tumors (RINGSIDE).

What are large shareholders doing?

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. holds 2,153,273 shares representing 15.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 81,900 shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Css Llc/il holds 64,180 shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. / (Israel) holds 61,013 shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 48,000 shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,101 shares, representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYLA by 36.57% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.0065%, a decrease of 53.9052%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.80% to 2,666,344 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ayala Pharmaceuticals is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2,192.56% from its latest reported closing price of $0.53.

The projected annual revenue for Ayala Pharmaceuticals is $2MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.34.

