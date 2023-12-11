Schibsted To Sell Media Operations To Tinius Trust; Remaining Businesses To Remain Publicly Listed

(RTTNews) - Schibsted ASA and its largest shareholder, the Tinius Trust through Blommenholm Industrier AS, have entered into a non-binding agreement regarding a potential acquisition of Schibsted's news media operations by the Trust. The total transaction value in the agreement is 6.2 billion Norwegian Kroner. The consideration consists of 5.4 billion kroner for Schibsted's News Media business area, Schibsted's minority stakes in NTB, TT and Lokalavisene, while the stake in Polaris is valued at 0.8 billion kroner.

The new media company will retain the Schibsted name and will not be listed on the stock exchange. The new media company will be managed by an independent and professional board. The Tinius Trust continues its 26% ownership stake, based on total issued shares, in the other Schibsted businesses, which will remain a listed company.

The agreement is conditional upon final contract agreement and approval at Schibsted's general meeting. Schibsted plans to use the cash proceeds from the anticipated transaction to return capital to its shareholders.

Also, the Trust has agreed to support the removal of Schibsted's dual-class share structure by 1 January 2026.

