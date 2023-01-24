Schibsted plans $50 mln cost cuts at News Media unit

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted SCHA.OLsaid on Tuesday it would lower its News Media division' costs by 500 million Norwegian crowns ($50.9 million) over the next two years in the face of higher paper and energy prices.

With the cuts, Schibsted aims to bring the division's operating margin before depreciation and amortisation back within a target range of 10-12 pct in 2024.

"Rising paper and energy prices have impacted the print profitability, and News Media's overall profitability significantly," it said in a statement.

($1 = 9.8161 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

