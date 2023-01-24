SCHA

Schibsted plans $50 mln cost cuts at News Media unit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2023 — 04:33 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted SCHA.OLsaid on Tuesday it would lower its News Media division' costs by 500 million Norwegian crowns ($50.9 million) over the next two years in the face of higher paper and energy prices.

With the cuts, Schibsted aims to bring the division's operating margin before depreciation and amortisation back within a target range of 10-12 pct in 2024.

"Rising paper and energy prices have impacted the print profitability, and News Media's overall profitability significantly," it said in a statement.

($1 = 9.8161 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.