Schibsted plans $50 mln cost cuts

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted SCHA.OL will cut costs by some 500 million Norwegian crowns ($50.9 million) over the next two years, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 9.8161 Norwegian crowns)

