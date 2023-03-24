Schibsted hires Telia CFO

OSLO, March 24 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer (CFO) of Sweden's Telia TELIA.ST, Per Christian Moerland, will leave the company this year to join Norwegian media group Schibsted SCHA.OL, the two companies said on Friday.

Moerland will become Schibsted CFO no later than Oct. 1, the Norwegian group said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman )

