Schibsted Group Q1 EBITDA Rises

(RTTNews) - Schibsted Group reported a first quarter loss from continuing operations of 2.29 billion Norwegian Kroner compared to a loss of 114 million Norwegian Kroner, prior year. Loss per share was 9.94 kroner compared to a loss of 3.50 kroner. Adjusted loss per share was 9.63 kroner compared to a loss of 4.36 kroner. Group EBITDA improved by 18 percent to 394 million Norwegian Kroner.

First quarter Group revenues was 2.015 billion Norwegian Kroner, a 4 percent year-on-year increase on a constant currency basis.

