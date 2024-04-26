News & Insights

Markets

Schibsted Enters Agreement With Polaris To Assume Full Ownership And Control Of FINN

April 26, 2024 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Schibsted ASA (SBSNF.PK) has signed an agreement to acquire 9.99% of Finn.no AS or FINN from Polaris Media ASA. The total transaction value is 2.5 billion Norwegian Kroner on an equity basis. Schibsted will settle the deal by issuance of new Schibsted B-shares to the seller. Polaris has been a minority owner in FINN since its incorporation in 2000.

Kristin Skogen Lund, CEO of Schibsted, said: "This is another step towards simplifying Schibsted's structure and unlocking the company's full potential, following the divestment of our news media operations to the Tinius Trust which was announced in December last year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.