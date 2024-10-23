News & Insights

Schibsted ASA Focuses on Core Growth Opportunities

October 23, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

Schibsted ASA (GB:0MHM) has released an update.

Schibsted ASA is streamlining its operations by exiting non-core businesses, including the Lendo Group and Prisjakt, and focusing on its four primary verticals for growth. This strategic move will see the company divesting a majority of its venture portfolio and strengthening its job marketplace position in Norway, while closing or selling its Swedish and Finnish job platforms. An update on Schibsted’s strategic and financial goals will be presented at the upcoming Capital Markets Day.

