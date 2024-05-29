Schibsted ASA Concludes Profitable TRS Agreement

Adevinta ASA (ADEVF) has released an update.

Schibsted ASA has concluded a total return swap agreement with Danske Bank, resulting in a favorable cash effect of approximately NOK 118 million after closing a financial exposure tied to over 36 million Adevinta shares. The termination price per share was NOK 115.

For further insights into ADEVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.