Schibsted ASA Concludes Profitable TRS Agreement

May 29, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Adevinta ASA (ADEVF) has released an update.

Schibsted ASA has concluded a total return swap agreement with Danske Bank, resulting in a favorable cash effect of approximately NOK 118 million after closing a financial exposure tied to over 36 million Adevinta shares. The termination price per share was NOK 115.

