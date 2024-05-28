News & Insights

Schibsted ASA Announces Strategic Leadership Revamp

May 28, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Schibsted ASA (GB:0MHM) has released an update.

Schibsted ASA has unveiled a new Executive Leadership Team to steer the company’s focus on its core marketplace verticals following Christian Printzell Halvorsen’s appointment as CEO. The restructured leadership aims to capitalize on strategic opportunities by enhancing the roles of CFO, and introducing new EVPs for Mobility, Jobs, Real Estate, Recommerce, Technology, Foundation, Marketing & Sales, and an acting EVP for People & Communications. This change aligns with the upcoming divestment of Schibsted’s news media operations, marking a significant shift in the company’s direction.

