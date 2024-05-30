News & Insights

Schibsted ASA Announces Major Dividend Payout

May 30, 2024 — 02:10 am EDT

Schibsted ASA (GB:0MHM) has released an update.

Schibsted ASA has announced the payout of the first tranche of a special cash dividend, totaling NOK 18 billion, with dividends of NOK 77.10 per class A and B share. The dividend includes a portion exempt from Norwegian withholding tax and today marks the last trading day with dividend rights, with the ex date set for tomorrow.

