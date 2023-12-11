Schibsted agrees to sell its media operations to main owner Tinius Trust

Adds detail on the deal

COPENHAGEN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted SCHA.OL said on Monday it has made a non-binding agreement worth 6.2 billion crowns ($568 million) to sell its news media operations to main owner Tinius Trust.

If finalised, the deal will split Schibsted into two companies, it said in a statement. One media company would be fully owned by the Tinius Trust, while the other would remain listed on the stock market.

Tinius Trust's investment vehicle Blommenholm Industrier is Schibsted's largest owner with a 26% stake. The Tinius Trust would keep its stake in Schibsted's other businesses after the transaction.

"The agreement to acquire Schibsted's news media operations must be approved by the general meeting of Schibsted ASA and is contingent upon the parties' agreement on final transaction agreements," Schibsted said.

It said it expects to close the deal in the first half of 2024 and intends to use cash proceeds to return capital to its shareholders.

"The technological crossroads we are facing requires new measures," Ole Jacob Sunde, chair of the Tinius Trust, said.

