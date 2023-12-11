News & Insights

Schibsted agrees to sell its media operations for $568 mln to Tinius Trust

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 11, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted SCHA.OL said on Monday it has made a non-binding agreement worth 6.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($568 million) to sell its news media operations to Tinius Trust.

($1 = 10.9093 Norwegian crowns)

