Schibsted agrees to sell its media operations for $568 mln to Tinius Trust

Corrects name of buyer in headline and story to Tinius Trust from Tinitus Trust

COPENHAGEN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted SCHA.OL said on Monday it has made a non-binding agreement worth 6.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($568 million) to sell its news media operations to Tinius Trust.

($1 = 10.9093 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

