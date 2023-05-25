SCHI Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCHI

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHI ETF (Symbol: SCHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.78, changing hands as low as $43.74 per share. SCHI shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHI's low point in its 52 week range is $40.8401 per share, with $46.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.80.
