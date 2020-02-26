SCHH Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHH ETF (Symbol: SCHH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.10, changing hands as low as $45.82 per share. SCHH shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHH's low point in its 52 week range is $42.567 per share, with $48.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.97.

