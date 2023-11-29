SCHH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHH ETF (Symbol: SCHH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.98, changing hands as high as $19.25 per share. SCHH shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHH's low point in its 52 week range is $16.6341 per share, with $21.9901 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.20.
