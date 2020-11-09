SCHH Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SCHH

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHH ETF (Symbol: SCHH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.84, changing hands as high as $39.43 per share. SCHH shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.31 per share, with $48.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.75.

