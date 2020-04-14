SCHG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHG ETF (Symbol: SCHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.55, changing hands as high as $87.75 per share. SCHG shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHG's low point in its 52 week range is $67.25 per share, with $102.6108 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.40.

