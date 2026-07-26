SCHF vs. SPGM: Which Global ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

The Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) has a rock-bottom expense ratio and a higher dividend yield.

The State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) offers broader diversification by combining U.S. equities and emerging markets into one portfolio.

SCHF has posted the stronger 1-year return, but SPGM has delivered higher total growth over the last five years.

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Investors often choose between regional and global funds based on whether they already have U.S. stocks covered elsewhere in their portfolio. The Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHF) isolates developed international markets, making it a natural complement to a separate U.S.-focused portfolio. The State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM), on the other hand, functions as a "whole world" core holding that bundles U.S., developed, and emerging markets together.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHF SPGM Issuer Schwab State Street Expense ratio 0.03% 0.09% 1-year return (as of July 24, 2026) 24.29% 21.22% Dividend yield 3.06% 1.80% Beta 1.03 1.00 AUM $66.2 billion $1.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

With a 0.09% expense ratio, SPGM is an affordable way to own the entire global stock market, though its fee is slightly higher than SCHF's 0.03%. SCHF has the higher dividend yield as well, beating SPGM by 1.26 percentage points.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHF SPGM Max drawdown (5 yr) (29.14%) (25.92%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,598 $1,675

What's inside

Launched in 2012, SPGM aims to track the MSCI ACWI IMI Index -- a benchmark built to capture nearly the entire investable global stock market. Its sector allocations are led by technology at 30.7%, financial services at 16.5%, and industrials at 12.7%. The fund spreads its assets across 2,927 stocks, led by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 4.1%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 3.7%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 2.3%. It was launched in 2012.

SCHF tracks the FTSE Developed ex US Index, giving it a non-U.S. footprint. The fund holds 1,492 stocks. Its largest sector allocations include financial services at 24.0%, technology at 18.7%, and industrials at 17.5%. The fund’s top positions are Samsung Electronics (KOSE:A005930) at 3.3%, Sk Hynix (KOSE:A000660) at 3.2%, and Asml Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) at 2.4%. SCHF was launched in 2009.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

To choose between these two funds, you first need to decide what role you want a global fund to play in your portfolio.

SCHF is built for investors who already have solid U.S. exposure -- through an S&P 500 fund or individual stocks -- and simply want to round things out with developed international markets, including Japan, the U.K., and South Korea. Its rock-bottom 0.03% fee and 3.06% yield make it an efficient, income-friendly way to do that.

SPGM solves a different problem. By bundling U.S., developed, and emerging markets into one ETF, it works as a single core holding for investors who'd rather not juggle multiple regional funds. That structure also explains its five-year edge in total growth: U.S. mega-cap tech names like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft have driven much of the market's gains over that stretch, and SPGM captures that upside directly, while SCHF -- by design -- does not.

Both funds offer low fees -- well below the industry average for international and global funds. The more important question for investors is about portfolio construction. Do you want a fund that fills a specific gap and complements your U.S. holdings, or one that offers exposure to nearly the entire global investable stock market? Answering that question -- more than any of the performance numbers -- should guide an investor’s decision about which of these ETFs is the best fit.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia, short August 2026 $355 calls on Apple, and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.