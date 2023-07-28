SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF Discloses $414.16K Position in Novo Nordisk A (XCSE:NOVOB)

Fintel reports that SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,591.83K shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (XCSE:NOVOB) valued at $414.16K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 2,552.71K shares, an increase of 1.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is a decrease of 1,202 owner(s) or 61.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVOB is 1.71%, an increase of 87.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 261,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 34,830K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,654K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 7.33% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 18,964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,448K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 10.69% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 9,998K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,792K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 12.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,851K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,797K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 18.15% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,894K shares, representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 48.28% over the last quarter.

