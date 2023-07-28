SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF Discloses $354.71K Position in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC)

Fintel reports that SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 408.80K shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) valued at $354.71K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 405.77K shares, an increase of 0.74%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.76% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is 955.91. The forecasts range from a low of 737.30 to a high of $1,113.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.76% from its latest reported closing price of 840.30.

The projected annual revenue for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is 87,833MM, an increase of 3.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 1.70%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 52,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,826K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 13.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,260K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 9.45% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,078K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 11.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,893K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 16.54% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,702K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Maintains 1.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

