News & Insights

Stocks

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF Discloses $207.84K Position in Unilever (LSE:ULVR)

July 28, 2023 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,162.14K shares of Unilever PLC (LSE:ULVR) valued at $207.84K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 4,146.01K shares, an increase of 0.39%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.35% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unilever is 4,529.67. The forecasts range from a low of 3,627.92 to a high of $5,481.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from its latest reported closing price of 4,180.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unilever is 60,595MM, a decrease of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULVR is 1.00%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 275,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:ULVR / Unilever PLC Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,425K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,279K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,376K shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 96.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,569K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,540K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 7.10% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 12,894K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,991K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,012K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Unilever Maintains 3.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.53%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.