SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF Discloses $173.68K Position in L'Oreal (EPA:OR)

Fintel reports that SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 408.30K shares of L'Oreal SA (EPA:OR) valued at $173.68K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 401.24K shares, an increase of 1.76%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for L'Oreal is 433.62. The forecasts range from a low of 323.20 to a high of $519.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.08% from its latest reported closing price of 412.65.

The projected annual revenue for L'Oreal is 41,557MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in L'Oreal. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OR is 0.97%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 27,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,564K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 4.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,294K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 14.01% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 902K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing a decrease of 34.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 13.38% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 873K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 15.63% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 762K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 13.17% over the last quarter.

L'Oreal Maintains 1.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

