SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF Discloses $158.33K Position in CSL (ASX:CSL)

Fintel reports that SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 798.54K shares of CSL Ltd (ASX:CSL) valued at $158.33K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 784.57K shares, an increase of 1.78%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.29% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSL is 328.88. The forecasts range from a low of 250.83 to a high of $367.51. The average price target represents an increase of 23.29% from its latest reported closing price of 266.76.

The projected annual revenue for CSL is 15,367MM, an increase of 31.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSL. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.74%, a decrease of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 44,367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,358K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,347K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 5.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,694K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 7.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,582K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 7.11% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,571K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing a decrease of 19.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 17.85% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,481K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 11.59% over the last quarter.

CSL Maintains 1.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

