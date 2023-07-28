SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF Discloses $128.26K Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (TYO:8306)

Fintel reports that SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19,216.86K shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (TYO:8306) valued at $128.26K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 19,297.68K shares, a decrease of 0.42%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.67% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is 1,154.95. The forecasts range from a low of 858.50 to a high of $1,417.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.67% from its latest reported closing price of 1,136.00.

The projected annual revenue for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is 5,704,093MM, a decrease of 7.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 98.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8306 is 0.61%, a decrease of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 1,263,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153,406K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8306 by 15.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 89,083K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,709K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8306 by 12.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 63,956K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8306 by 15.92% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 59,057K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 39,817K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,434K shares, representing an increase of 18.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8306 by 61.12% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Maintains 3.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

