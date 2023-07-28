SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF Discloses $120.79K Position in Airbus SE (FWB:AIR)

Fintel reports that SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 924.57K shares of Airbus SE (FWB:AIR) valued at $120.79K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 908.15K shares, an increase of 1.81%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.31% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbus SE is 140.86. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from its latest reported closing price of 131.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Airbus SE is 64,938MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.95%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 166,090K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 22,679K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,291K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 2.85% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,816K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,368K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 12.00% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,827K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,810K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.