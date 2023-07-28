SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF Discloses $117.47K Position in British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS)

Fintel reports that SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,710.24K shares of British American Tobacco PLC (LSE:BATS) valued at $117.47K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 3,662.05K shares, an increase of 1.32%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.70% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for British American Tobacco is 3,689.49. The forecasts range from a low of 2,777.50 to a high of $4,935.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.70% from its latest reported closing price of 2,641.00.

The projected annual revenue for British American Tobacco is 28,931MM, an increase of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATS is 0.72%, a decrease of 9.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 518,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 67,870K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,366K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 12.74% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 38,586K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 35,655K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,606K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 92.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 21,635.15% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 21,269K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,480K shares, representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 21.74% over the last quarter.

British American Tobacco Maintains 8.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

