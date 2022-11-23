SCHF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHF ETF (Symbol: SCHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.92, changing hands as high as $33.10 per share. SCHF shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHF's low point in its 52 week range is $27.40 per share, with $39.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.07.

