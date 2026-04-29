Schedule III for Some, Not All: Understanding the DOJ's Cannabis Shift

The U.S. government has taken a long-awaited step toward cannabis reform — but not in the way many expected.

Following a recent move by the Department of Justice (DOJ), investors initially interpreted the development as a broad rescheduling of marijuana under federal law. However, this action reclassifies only a narrow subset of marijuana-related products under Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, not marijuana as a whole.

What the DOJ Actually Did

The change applies specifically to FDA-approved marijuana-based drugs, along with certain state-licensed medical cannabis products that meet defined regulatory criteria. By placing these products in Schedule III, the federal government is formally acknowledging their accepted medical use and relatively lower potential for abuse compared to substances classified under Schedule I.

The move leaves the broader regulatory framework largely intact. Cannabis as a plant, and in most commercial and recreational contexts, remains classified as a Schedule I substance under federal law. As a result, the DOJ’s action creates a targeted federal carve-out that begins to align certain medical cannabis products with existing pharmaceutical frameworks, without altering the broader legal status of marijuana in the United States.

That said, a broader review process to move cannabis as a whole out of Schedule I is still underway. A formal hearing scheduled for later this year is expected to play a key role in that process, as regulators evaluate scientific evidence, public input and policy considerations surrounding broader rescheduling. Until then, the current changes remain limited in scope, reinforcing the view that federal cannabis reform is unfolding in phases rather than through a single, sweeping decision.

Why This Matters to the Marijuana Industry

For the cannabis sector, the DOJ’s action represents a long-sought regulatory milestone. Despite its limited scope, the move marks a meaningful shift in how cannabis is treated at the federal level — particularly for the medical segment of the industry. By formally recognizing the medical use of certain marijuana-based products, the change begins to reduce one of the key barriers that has long constrained research, physician adoption and institutional participation.

From a financial perspective, the most closely watched implication is the potential impact on IRS Rule 280E, which currently prevents cannabis companies from deducting most operating expenses. While the DOJ’s action does not eliminate 280E across the board, the reclassification of certain products to Schedule III could create pathways for partial tax relief, depending on how the policy is interpreted and implemented.

The announcement has already fueled renewed investor enthusiasm, with several U.S.-based cannabis stocks, such as Curaleaf Holdings CURLF, Green Thumb Industries GTBIF and Verano Holdings VRNO, posting strong gains in recent sessions.

Still, many of the industry’s most significant structural challenges remain unresolved. Reclassification alone does not legalize marijuana federally, nor does it resolve the ongoing conflict between state and federal law. Access under Schedule III remains strictly medical and prescription-based, offering no pathway to recreational legalization, interstate commerce or unrestricted consumer sales.

Our Take

The DOJ’s latest move marks a notable step in the long-running push toward federal cannabis reform, but it is far from a complete transformation. The key takeaway is that reform is now progressing in stages rather than through a single, sweeping shift. While the change introduces incremental positives — particularly around medical recognition and potential tax implications — it does not address the core constraints that have long limited the industry’s growth.

As a result, expectations may need to be recalibrated. The path toward comprehensive reform remains uncertain and dependent on further regulatory action and legislative support. Until then, the current development should be viewed as an important milestone — but not the endgame for cannabis policy in the United States.

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