SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Discloses $132.28K Position in Reliance Industries (NSE:RELIANCE)

Fintel reports that SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,708.44K shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE:RELIANCE) valued at $132.28K.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 4,772.05K shares, a decrease of 1.33%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reliance Industries is 2,888.05. The forecasts range from a low of 2,070.50 to a high of $3,547.95. The average price target represents an increase of 22.95% from its latest reported closing price of 2,348.90.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance Industries is 9,975,445MM, an increase of 13.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 125.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Industries. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELIANCE is 1.57%, a decrease of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 631,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 131,472K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,509K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 1.56% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,709K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 22.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,366K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,842K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 21.19% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 27,116K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 26,644K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,526K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Reliance Industries Maintains 0.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

