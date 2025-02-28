SCHE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (Symbol: SCHE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.36, changing hands as low as $27.01 per share. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.605 per share, with $30.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.21.

