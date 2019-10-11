SCHE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SCHE ETF (Symbol: SCHE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.50, changing hands as high as $25.72 per share. SCHE shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.82 per share, with $27.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.72.

