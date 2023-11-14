SCHE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHE ETF (Symbol: SCHE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.43, changing hands as high as $24.55 per share. SCHE shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.8838 per share, with $26.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.54.
