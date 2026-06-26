SCHD vs. VIG: Should Income Investors Favor Dividend Yield or Growth Potential?

Key Points

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF offers a significantly higher dividend yield than Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF despite a slightly higher expense ratio.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF maintains a larger portfolio with 331 holdings and a higher concentration in the technology sector.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has demonstrated lower price volatility and a shallower maximum drawdown over the last five years compared to the Vanguard fund.

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The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) provides a significantly higher dividend yield and lower price volatility, while the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT:VIG) offers a lower expense ratio and greater exposure to high-growth technology stocks.

Income-focused investors often weigh these two heavyweights for their ability to deliver steady cash flow and capital appreciation. While VIG tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, emphasizing dividend consistency, SCHD emulates the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, focusing on quality and yield sustainability. This comparison explores how these differing methodologies impact long-term returns and risk.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VIG SCHD Issuer Vanguard Schwab Expense ratio 0.04% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of 6/23/26) 18.4% 24.5% Dividend yield 1.5% 3.3% Beta 0.77 0.68 AUM $127.8 billion $95.3 billion

The Schwab fund remains highly competitive with a 0.06% expense ratio, though the Vanguard fund is even more affordable at 0.04%. For yield-hungry investors, the Schwab fund may look more attractive, as it offers a 3.3% dividend yield, which represents a 1.86 percentage point premium over the payout from its Vanguard peer.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VIG SCHD Max drawdown (5 yr) (20.4%) (16.8%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,682 $1,529

What's inside

The Schwab fund, which launched in 2011, holds 105 stocks and follows a methodology focused on fundamental ratios and dividend sustainability. Its largest positions include Home Depot at 4.42%, Procter & Gamble at 4.37%, and UnitedHealth Group at 4.34%. It features a heavy tilt toward consumer staples at 19%, healthcare at 18.9%, and energy at 16.9%. The fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.06 per share and currently manages $95.3 billion in assets under management (AUM).

In contrast, the Vanguard fund launched in 2006 and maintains a much broader basket of 331 holdings focused on long-term dividend growth. Its top positions include Broadcom at 5.42%, Apple at 4.57%, and Microsoft at 4.28%. The portfolio is more aggressive in its tech allocation at 29%, with secondary weights in financial services at 20% and healthcare at 17%. The fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $3.45 per share and oversees $127.8 billion in AUM.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

ETFs are a good way to diversify your portfolio with income-generating dividend stocks. And VIG and SCHD are two of the most popular dividend ETFs on the market. Both feature low expense ratios, high total returns, and relative stability. So which one is the better fit for your portfolio?

It comes down to which index the ETF seeks to track. VIG follows the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which tracks companies that have increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years, but excludes the top 25% highest-yielding eligible stocks. VIG’s market-cap-weighted strategy means tech makes up a large part of its portfolio. SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which holds about 100 companies with 10 consecutive years of dividend payment. It’s smaller in terms of total holdings and a bit more defensive in its makeup, but beats VIG on both one-year total returns and dividend yield.

For investors seeking dividend income, SCHD is the better choice. But for those who favor growth, VIG delivers. Its composition will likely make it more volatile, but it also has greater upside potential.

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Sarah Sidlow has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Broadcom, Home Depot, Microsoft, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.