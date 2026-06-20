SCHD vs. HDV: Which Dividend ETF Is the Better Buy for Long-Term Investors?

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) offers a lower expense ratio and a higher dividend yield than the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV).

HDV has delivered higher 5-year total returns and maintains a lower beta of 0.52, indicating less price sensitivity to broader market moves.

SCHD provides significant exposure to technology stocks while HDV concentrates heavily on energy and consumer defensive companies.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) offers a lower expense ratio and higher yield than the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT:HDV), while providing broader diversification across 103 holdings.

Income-seeking investors frequently compare these two popular funds for their robust dividends and their focus on high-quality U.S. equities. While both ETFs prioritize income generation, they differ significantly in their sector weights, historical volatility, and overall concentration.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric HDV SCHD Issuer iShares Schwab Expense ratio 0.08% 0.06% 1-year return (as of June 19, 2026) 19.96% 24.21% Dividend yield 2.91% 3.25% Beta 0.33 0.59 AUM $13.4 billion $95.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

SCHD is slightly cheaper for long-term investors, carrying a 0.06% expense ratio compared to HDV’s 0.08%. SCHD also offers a higher payout, with a 3.25% dividend yield vs. HDV’s 2.91%

Performance & risk comparison

Metric HDV SCHD Max drawdown (5 yr) (15.39%) (16.82%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,698 $1,544

What's inside

Launched in 2011, SCHD targets sustainable dividend-paying companies by tracking an index that screens for financial strength and dividend consistency. It maintains a diversified portfolio of 103 holdings, offering a blend of value and quality. Its largest sector allocations include Technology at 19.4%, Consumer Defensive at 18.5%, and Healthcare at 18.4%. Top holdings include Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) at 6.7%, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) at 5.9%, and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) at 5.1%.

Also launched in 2011, HDV is more concentrated, with 75 holdings, and focuses specifically on companies with high dividend yields. The fund prioritizes defensive sectors, with heavy allocations in Consumer Defensive at 24.2%, Energy at 21.0%, and Healthcare at 17.0%. Its largest positions include Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at 8.0%, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) at 6.2%, and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 5.7%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The choice between SCHD and HDV ultimately comes down to what you want your dividend ETF to do in a portfolio -- and how much volatility you're willing to endure.

SCHD's 19% allocation to technology is notable for a dividend fund. That's a meaningful tilt toward a sector that -- while not traditionally associated with income -- has produced a growing cohort of dividend payers in recent years, including top holdings Texas Instruments and Qualcomm. The result is a fund that participates more in tech-driven market rallies, which has historically been a tailwind. The trade-off: tech exposure also means greater price sensitivity, as reflected in SCHD's higher beta.

HDV takes a different approach. Its heavy weighting toward energy giants like Exxon Mobil and Chevron, combined with deep consumer defensive exposure, gives the fund a genuinely defensive character -- which can be helpful in volatile or recessionary markets. HDV's lower beta of 0.33 means it tends to move significantly less than the broader market. The fund's higher historical 5-year total returns may also surprise investors who assume a more defensive posture means leaving gains on the table; energy's strong run in recent years has contributed meaningfully to HDV’s performance.

Neither fund is a bad choice. For investors who want income with a growth tilt and low cost, SCHD is hard to beat with its 0.06% expense ratio. For those who prioritize capital preservation and sector defensiveness -- particularly retirees or near-retirees building income-focused portfolios -- HDV's steadier ride may be worth the modest extra cost and slightly lower yield.

Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 20, 2026.

Andy Gould has the following options: long June 2027 $260 calls on UnitedHealth Group, short August 2026 $340 calls on UnitedHealth Group, and short June 2027 $260 puts on UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.