Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, which added 10,250,000 units, or a 0.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHD, in morning trading today Abbvie is up about 0.3%, and Amgen is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the RSBA ETF, which added 175,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHD, RSBA: Big ETF Inflows

