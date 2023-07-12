SCHD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHD ETF (Symbol: SCHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.34, changing hands as high as $73.89 per share. SCHD shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHD's low point in its 52 week range is $65.96 per share, with $79.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.73.

