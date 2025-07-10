SCHD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (Symbol: SCHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.50, changing hands as high as $27.52 per share. Schwab US Dividend Equity shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHD's low point in its 52 week range is $23.87 per share, with $29.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.57.

