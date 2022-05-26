SCHD Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SCHD

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHD ETF (Symbol: SCHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.78, changing hands as high as $78.04 per share. SCHD shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHD's low point in its 52 week range is $73.225 per share, with $82.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.