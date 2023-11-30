SCHD and JEPI: 2 Dividend ETFs To Consider

Investors seeking reliable income through equity holdings could consider Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). While SCHD offers low cost and decent yield, JEPI provides a very high yield, making these Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) compelling.

Let’s examine why SCHD and JEPI are attractive bets.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Launched in October 2011, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF tracks the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. The fund invests in stocks fundamentally stronger than its peers and is shortlisted through financial ratios.

It offers a yield of 3.64% and boasts one of the most competitive expense ratios among U.S.-listed dividend-focused ETFs. SCHD has an AUM of $48.52 billion and an exceptionally low expense ratio of 0.06%. Moreover, according to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined according to a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SCHD is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $79.71 implies an upside of 10.14%.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF is another compelling investment for investors seeking income due to its high yield. It is a dividend-focused ETF that strives to deliver monthly income by offering exposure to the equity market with reduced volatility. It invests in large-cap U.S. stocks and sells options to generate income.

JEPI offers an attractive yield of 9.13%. The ETF has an AUM of $30.33 billion and an expense ratio of 0.35%. Moreover, according to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, JEPI is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $59.26 implies an upside of 8.7%.

Bottom Line

SCHD and JEPI offer a convenient way for investors to access the equity market, diversify their portfolios, and generate steady income with low volatility. Both of these ETFs offer lucrative yields and carry a low expense ratio, which is positive.

