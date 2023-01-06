SCHC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SCHC ETF (Symbol: SCHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.41, changing hands as high as $32.48 per share. SCHC shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.67 per share, with $41.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.